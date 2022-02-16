Left Menu

China Internet Development Foundation releases 'Internet in China' Public Service Advertising Series

China Internet Development Foundation releases 'Internet in China' Public Service Advertising Series
China Internet Development Foundation Image Credit: PRNewswire
In China, the online ride-hailing service is available in more than 400 cities, with an annual ridership of more than 4.31 billion trips.

Every day, we start off a new journey with new relationships and new life.

Each time we start off, it is the beginning of a new story.

Nowadays, hailed cars are like our friends accompanying us to embark on a new journey toward a more beautiful future.

This video, on behalf of the Chinese online ride-hailing service industry, is dedicated to every start-off.

