Left Menu

Over 11.88 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Centre

The Central Government on Wednesday said that more than 11.88 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 09:50 IST
Over 11.88 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Centre
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government on Wednesday said that more than 11.88 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 171.48 crore (1,71,48,89,260) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category."

"More than 11.88 crore (11,88,59,356) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022