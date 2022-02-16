Four gets six-year imprisonment for killing woman for practising black magic

A court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district sentenced four persons to six years imprisonment for killing a woman for practising black magic.

Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday sentenced the four persons all residents of Kutiasai tola in Kutingta village under Noamundi police station for killing the woman and concealing the body.

An FIR was registered in 2015 in this regard, the complainant Bari Bobonga had stated that his wife Chami Bobonga was killed by the convicts allegedly for practising witchcraft and they had also hidden the body.

