Amit Shah lauds Delhi Police for fair probe in North-east Delhi riots

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Delhi Police for fair investigation in the North East Delhi riots. Addressing the 75th Raising Day of the Delhi Police, Shah also praised Delhi Police for its role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on the occasion, Shah said, "I congratulate Delhi Police for the role it played during the COVID pandemic and the Delhi riots, particularly for fair investigations."

He further said that the Delhi Police should prepare a roadmap for the next five years and also for 25 years with well-defined goals. "Delhi Police not only did an exceptional job during the COVID pandemic, which is an inspiration for police jawans across the country, but it also thwarted several terror incidents during this period," said Shah.

Union Home Minister attended the 75th Raising Day programme of Delhi Police held at Police Lines in the national capital and released a special postage stamp commemorating its platinum jubilee. Shah also took the salute at the 75th Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police.

He also gave medals to Delhi Police personnel on the occasion of its platinum jubilee raising day. On the occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that women's safety is top priority for the Delhi Police.

"Our target is to increase the participation of women police personnel by one-fourth by 2025," said Asthana. He said that the Delhi Police has always proved itself in every field.

A total of 79 police personnel had lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. "Delhi Police is providing 30 types of digital services to residents in the capital city, which include E-Beat Book, Save City Project, Complaint Monitoring System, ERSS112, and many others," he said.

Asthana further said that Delhi Police has given more than 5,000 promotions, 48 were also given out-of-turn promotions, 45 police personnel were also awarded with exceptional work awards, and gave a special medal to police personnel who died in the North East riots. "A total of 164 eligible family members of the deceased police personnel were inducted in Delhi Police on compassionate grounds," he added.

The Police Commissioner said that efforts are also being made to fix duty hours for the personnel. "Skill centers have been set up for youth community policing activities for those who have deviated from the socially accepted behaviour, and are prone to crime to bring them to the mainstream. More than 50000 youth have been trained and brought back to the mainstream," he said.

Asthana said that the PCR response time has also been reduced from eight minutes to four minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)