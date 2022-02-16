Rishiganga tragedy victim's body found from NTPC tunnel in Tapovan

More than one year after the Rishiganga tragedy, body of yet another victim was recovered on Tuesday from a tunnel at the NTPC's hydel project site in Tapovan. The body was pulled out of from the debris which still chokes the tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad Hydel project, Joshimath police station SHO Rajendra Singh Kholia said.

The body has been identified as that of an official named Gaurav, he said.

Reconstruction work at the Tapovan-Vishnugad Hydel project has been resumed and the body was found while the debris inside the tunnel was being cleared, the official said.

Rishiganga hydel project had been totally demolished in the tragedy which had also caused extensive damage to the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where many people happened to be at work when the glacial disaster caught them unawares on February 7 last year.

A glacier burst had flooded the Rishiganga river leading to the tragedy.

Over 200 people had gone missing in the tragedy.Bodies of more than 80 victims have been found while dozens of them are still missing.

