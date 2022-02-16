AyurCann: Asia's first Ayurvedic Cannabis Wellness Retreat - BOHECO x Poonthottam Ayurvedasram

Agro-based enterprise, Bombay Hemp Company joins hands with Poonthottam Ayurvedasram to meet the ancient ayurvedic potential of cannabis with human reason. The collaborative venture is called 'AyurCann: Ayurvedic Cannabis Therapies' and is Asia's first Ayurvedic Cannabis Wellness Retreat.

BOHECO and Poonthottam launch AyurCann on the 15th of February in the tropical paradise of Southern India, Kerala.

Bombay Hemp Company is India's premier industrial hemp and medical cannabis company to have reimagined the future of Indian Agriculture and Sustainable Living with Cannabis. Poonthottam Ayurvedasram, in Kerala, encourages new-age methods of treatment by combining ancient ayurvedic systems with modern technological advancements. Vaidya P.M.S. Raveendranath and his associates run the institute that employs unique pedagogy and enhances awareness around Ayurveda. The heritage center is nestled in the midst of nature, a clean and comfortable asram hospital that can accommodate around 45 in-patients at a time, with 28 well-crafted rooms. Surrounding the building is a medicinal herb garden with around 200 different types of plants, providing an insightful experience for patients and their families.

Medical cannabis is a crop native to the Himalayas from which we obtain full-spectrum medicinal cannabis leaf extract. This plant has been a staple to the livelihoods of the people living in that region for generations. Traditional communities in the north of India have reaped the benefits of the crop in various forms such as food, clothes, ropes, and medicines. Today via Bombay Hemp Company, every Indian has access to the benefits delivered by Hemp and Cannabis.

This program brings you the therapeutic benefits of authentic ayurvedic treatments combined with BOHECO's propriety cannabis and hemp-based products. The duration of each treatment is either 14 or 21 days. This timeline ensures that the plant-based remedies receive adequate time to show efficacy and for it to become a part of your daily lifestyle. It will help the healing of aliments from the very root of their cause, which makes the extensive treatment holistic and necessary. Cannabis and hemp products are included within the treatment as a routine solution for long-term wellness every day.

''AyurCann brings together the best of both worlds, Cannabis and Ayurvedic Therapies. We are excited to work with the experts at Poonthottam and extract the potential of cannabis. It is an opportunity for everyone to heal ailments that require extensive Ayurvedic treatments. Cannabis is mentioned in Ayurvedic texts for its healing and therapeutic benefits, and now Ayurvedic practitioners and healers can explore the extent of its benefits at Poonthottam.'' – Yash P. Kotak, Co-founder, Bombay Hemp Company.

The Programmes at AyurCann are designed to address all the six dimensions of health: physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, social, and spiritual. AyurCann curates a combination of traditional Ayurvedic therapies like Abhyangam, Patra Pinda Sveda, Taila, Dhaara, etc. along with Guided Yoga Sessions. The practices will include diagnosis, treatment, and mindfulness exercises to understand the distinctive psyche of each participant. Medicinal Cannabis and Himalayan Hemp Nutrition incorporated within these holistic treatments will benefit natural and holistic healing.

A few cannabis-based programs that are an integral part of the retreat are Avyatha, which is purely a Pain Management Program, Mukta, a Stress Management Program and finally, Nidra, which is a Sleep Wellness Program. These programs are designed for either 14 or 21 days, encompassing various ayurvedic treatments and other sessions.

Mr. Jishnu, CEO, Poonthottam Ayurvedasram, says, ''It's an exciting project that we are embarking on, and it would be an amazing milestone to achieve. We couldn't be happier to have partnered with BOHECO in this initiative as our interests and values align when it comes to quality and service. Our state-of-the-art traditional practice & facilities combined with BOHECO's research-backed products will provide the patient communities a life-altering experience that will improve their quality of life.'' Ever since the pandemic hit the globe, severe issues such as poor quality of sleep, chronic or mild stress, acute or chronic pain have come to light. Bombay Hemp Company and Poonthottam Ayurvedasram have designed these programs to target significant lifestyle issues, enhancing the quality of living and lifestyle. The location for the AyurCann program is Palakkad, Kerala. It will commence on the 15th of February and will be available to subscribe to on both Poonthottam and BOHECO's websites.

Bombay Hemp Company has strived to achieve the potential of Cannabis in India and will continue to do so with rigorous planning and activities. You can find out more information on this association by visiting the following links: Bombay Hemp Company Poonthottam About Bombay Hemp Company, incorporated in 2013, is an Agro-based enterprise reimagining the future of Indian agriculture and sustainable living with hemp as our lens. Hemp's uses are kaleidoscopic. Pull its Fibre out and it'll give you Yarn; chop it into Softwood, it'll give you material to build Shelter; study its Genetics, and you'll find Medicine. It epitomizes a wholesome, credible solution towards alleviating poverty and uplifting society.

BOHECO's centrality as a futuristic agriculture company rests in sustainability, social entrepreneurship, and inclusive industry building.

