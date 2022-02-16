Left Menu

Hyderabad Police book Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad Police booked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-02-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 12:10 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad Police booked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Following the complaint filed by TPCC president Revanth Reddy, a case has been registered under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code at Jubilee Hills police station of Hyderabad city.

Earlier on Monday, the TPCC president has lodged a complaint against Assam CM for making indecent remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Jubilee Hills police station. Congress leaders have filed a criminal case against Himanta Biswa Sharma and demanded his immediate arrest.

"Assam CM's remarks are humiliating for a woman, Why did the Chief Electoral Officer of the National Election Commission not order the arrest of Himanta Biswa Sharma" asked Revanth. "BJP should remove Himanta Biswa from the post of Chief Minister. But the BJP is supporting the remarks of the Assam CM." The TPCC president added, "Some say it is an insult to the Gandhi family, but it is an insult to the women of this country. An FIR should be registered against our compliant immediately."

According to him, the Assam CM should be served notice immediately. "It is the responsibility of the police to arrest the Assam CM." Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

