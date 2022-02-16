Left Menu

Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 12:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders after Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback was met with scepticism.

Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

