UK defence minister Wallace: Russia must be judged by its actions
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 12:53 IST
Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia should be judged by its actions when it comes to de-escalating tension at the Ukraine border, British defense minister Ben Wallace told Sky News on Wednesday.
"We'll take Russia at its word, but we will judge them on their actions," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
