UK not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine's border - defence minister
Britain has thus far not seen any evidence that Russia is withdrawing troops from positions near the Ukrainian border, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.
"We haven't seen any evidence at the moment of that withdrawal," Wallace told Times Radio.
