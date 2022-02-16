Security breach at Ajit Doval's residence

A security breach was reported at the residence of the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. An unidentified man tried to enter the residence of Doval in a car. He was stopped by the security personnel and is now being interrogated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Shantanu Reddy, a resident of Bengaluru. As per the initial details in the matter, the man came in a rented car and seems to be mentally disturbed.

Further interrogation is reported to be underway. While the intruder claimed that he had a chip inserted in his body, the police found the claim to be false. (ANI)

