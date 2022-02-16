Left Menu

MP: Revenue official caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe to issue NOC in Bhopal

An official from the revenue department was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue a no-objection certificate NOC for the construction of a house in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal city, an official said on Wednesday.The special police establishment SPE of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta caught revenue inspector Mishrilal Agrawal 55 red handed while accepting the bribe amount at a tea stall outside the sub-divisional magistrates office on Monday evening, the official from the SPE said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:12 IST
MP: Revenue official caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe to issue NOC in Bhopal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An official from the revenue department was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of a house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official said on Wednesday.

The special police establishment (SPE) of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta caught revenue inspector Mishrilal Agrawal (55) red handed while accepting the bribe amount at a tea stall outside the sub-divisional magistrate's office on Monday evening, the official from the SPE said. According to the complainant Sandeep Batham, the accused official had sought a bribe from him for issuing an NOC for the construction of a house on a plot in Govindpura, he said. Agrawal has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022