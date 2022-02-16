Left Menu

HC quashes rash driving case against senior citizen noting he had suffered stroke

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court recently quashed a rash and negligent driving case registered against a 73-year-old chartered accountant for injuring a person observing that the senior citizen had suffered a stroke at the time of the accident involving his car in Mumbai in September 2021.

A division bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Anil Kilor had last week allowed the petition filed by the accused Rajan Ruvala and quashed the case registered by the Mumbai Police for rash and negligent driving and for causing grievous hurt to a person.

The incident had occurred on September 2, 2021, when Ruvala lost control of his car and rammed it into a pavement, leaving 32-year-old Pradip Hajirkar, a labourer, injured. Hajirkar had suffered injuries to his jaw and was admitted to the civic-run Nair hospital for treatment.

Ruvala's lawyer Anandini Fernandes told the high court that it was an unfortunate accident and that the petitioner had himself suffered a ''transient attack'' (stroke) thus losing his consciousness and control of his car.

"As soon as he (Ruvala) gained consciousness, he visited the hospital where the victim was admitted and showed his willingness to bear his medical expenses," Fernandes told the high court, adding that Ruvala has already deposited Rs 90,000 in the account of the victim.

The HC took note of the affidavit submitted by the victim stating that he did not wish to pursue the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

