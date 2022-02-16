Left Menu

Conrad Sangma: A unique Medical Skill Development Centre to be set up in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that a 'Medical Skill Development Centre' will be set up in the state.

ANI | Meghalaya | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:30 IST
Conrad Sangma: A unique Medical Skill Development Centre to be set up in Meghalaya
Conrad Sangma with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Pic Credit: Conrad Sangma Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that a 'Medical Skill Development Centre' will be set up in the state.

Sangma took to Twitter and wrote that he met Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today and thanked him for accepting the proposal to set up a unique 'Medical Skill Development Centre' in Meghalaya. Sangma said that he has invited the Union Minister to join the ceremony in the state to lay the foundation for the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022