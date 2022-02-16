Man arrested for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house in Delhi

A man hailing from Bengaluru was apprehended by security agencies for allegedly trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday, triggering a minor security alarm, officials said.

The incident took place around 7:30 AM when a red-colour SUV, being driven by a single person, attempted a forced entry through the gate of Doval's high security central Delhi residence, official sources said.

The car was intercepted outside the entry gate and the man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guard Doval's house.

The NSA is secured under the top Z+ category of CISF commandos.

Doval was present at his residence when the incident took place.

The man was later handed over to the police.

He has been identified as Shantanu Reddy from Bengaluru and looks to be mentally unstable, they said.

The car was hired from Noida, officials added.

''A man tried to enter the house of NSA on Wednesday morning. The security stopped him. When he was aksed some questions, he is not in state of giving answers. He is mentally unsound,'' the officer said.

