Left Menu

Maha: Auto driver held with ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Bhiwandi

A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The driver Vinod Kachre was arrested for possession of the contraband worth Rs 2.73 lakh, which he was allegedly planning to sell, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:36 IST
Maha: Auto driver held with ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Bhiwandi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Monday intercepted and searched the three-wheeler at Gayatri Nagar on Nagaon Road and recovered 10.2 kg of ganja from the vehicle, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said. The driver Vinod Kachre was arrested for possession of the contraband worth Rs 2.73 lakh, which he was allegedly planning to sell, he said. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway to find out from where the contraband had been sourced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022