Left Menu

Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea

Russia's defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases. Moscow announced a partial pullback of forces from near Ukraine on Tuesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:47 IST
Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

Moscow announced a partial pullback of forces from near Ukraine on Tuesday. The move was met with scepticism, however, and U.S. President Joe Biden said that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders. World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Moscow wants to stop the former Soviet neighbour ever joining the NATO military alliance.

On Wednesday morning, video footage showed what the defence ministry said were tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery units leaving the Crimean peninsula that Moscow seized from Kyiv in 2014. "Combat equipment and military personnel will be delivered by military trains to the units' permanent deployment points," the defence ministry said. "Upon arrival, the equipment will be serviced and prepared for carrying out the next phase of combat training."

The video, published by the RIA news agency, showed dozens of military vehicles crossing the bridge at night. A separate convoy of service vehicles drove across a different bridge, the TASS news agency cited the military as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022