'Unprecedented' denial of service attack on Ukraine defence ministry portal ongoing, ministry says

The web portal of Ukraine's defence ministry has been hit by an unprecedented denial of service attack by hackers that is still ongoing, it said in a statement on Wednesday, a day after the attack was first reported.

The ministry said the hackers had succeeded in finding vulnerabilities in the programming code of the portal. Traffic was being rerouted to servers in the United States while the issue was being fixed, it said. The United States had earlier offered to help Ukraine weather the cyber attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)