Odisha STF seizes wildlife body parts, apprehends 1 person

The Special Task Force STF of Odisha Police has seized wildlife body parts including pangolin scales and arrested one person allegedly involved in smuggling of such items in Mayurbhanj district.Based on reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid along with Karanjia Forest Official staff on Tuesday at Padagada village under Jasipur Police Station area in Mayurbhanj district.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized wildlife body parts including pangolin scales and arrested one person allegedly involved in smuggling of such items in Mayurbhanj district.

Based on reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid along with Karanjia Forest Official staff on Tuesday at Padagada village under Jasipur Police Station area in Mayurbhanj district. One alleged wildlife criminal was apprehended, police said.

Around 3.5 kg of pangolin scales, two leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws and 46 parakeets were seized from the possession of the wildlife criminal. The accused person has been handed over to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Karanjia for necessary action at their end. the police said.

Since 2020 in the special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers the STF has so far seized 25 leopard skin, 13 elephant task, 7 deer skins, 11 live pangolin, 19.5 kg of pangolin scales, 2 leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, 46 live wild parrot and arrested 58 wildlife criminals.

