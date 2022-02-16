Russia will not take part in OSCE meeting on Belarus military drills -TASS

Russia will not take part in a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to discuss its military drills in Belarus, TASS news agency cited Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying on Wednesday.

Gavrilov said the meeting that was requested by the Baltic States was scheduled for 1400 GMT in Vienna, TASS reported. Russia has built up troops and forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it could invade. Russia denies planning to attack.

