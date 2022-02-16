Russia will not take part in OSCE meeting on Belarus military drills -TASS
Russia will not take part in a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to discuss its military drills in Belarus, TASS news agency cited Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying on Wednesday. Gavrilov said the meeting that was requested by the Baltic States was scheduled for 1400 GMT in Vienna, TASS reported. Russia denies planning to attack.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:03 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will not take part in a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to discuss its military drills in Belarus, TASS news agency cited Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying on Wednesday.
Gavrilov said the meeting that was requested by the Baltic States was scheduled for 1400 GMT in Vienna, TASS reported. Russia has built up troops and forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it could invade. Russia denies planning to attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-Can Qatari gas offset disruptions to Russian supply in Europe?
FACTBOX-Soccer-Major transfers by European clubs
U.S. weighs more troops to eastern Europe beyond 8,500 on alert
Soccer-More multi-billion equity deals will be agreed across Europe, says LaLiga
European shares rebound after downbeat January; UBS jumps on earnings