First time ever 25 pc women listed among 69-member panel for UN Mission Services 2022-24

By Rajnish Singh First-ever, over 25 per cent women police officers are selected in a 69 member-panel listed for the United Nations Mission Services-2022-2024 or United Nations Selection Assistance and Assessment Team (UNSAAT) 2022-2024, said top government sources.

Of these 69 members belonging to various paramilitary forces, Central Police Organisations (CPOs) and police officers of different states 19 are women, a Home Ministry Official told ANI on condition of anonymity. This new 69-member qualified team is now part of UNSAAT- 2022-2024 panel, and the members of the panel will be deputed in five Indian missions abroad that include Cyprus, South Sudan and Mali.

The maximum deployment tenure of each one of the 69 members in Indian missions will be one year, said another officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Earlier, 264 members of various police forces were nominated for UNSAAT. The MHA on February 25 segregated the team to 150 following a request from the United Nations. The United Nations decided to reduce the number of UNSAAT-2022-2024 candidates to 150 considering the situation of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the upcoming Selection Assistance and Assessment Team (SAAT) visit.

"Of the total 150 nominated candidates from MHA, only 127 were reported for the Assessment of Mission(AMS) conducted between January 31 and February 7. Two of the 127 members were disqualified-- one due to COVID and the other during documentation. Finally, only 125 appeared for AMS and 69 were selected for the United Nations Mission Services after completing various rounds of tests," said the MHA officer. All the 69 qualified police officers had to go through various tests that comprise vehicle handling, urban driving, computer skill, competency-based interview and weapon handling.

These 69 police officers belong to Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal as well as Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Railway Police Force (RPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

