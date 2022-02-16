EU top court rules dismisses Polish, Hungarian challenge to rule of law mechanism

The European Union's top court on Wednesday dismissed a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new law that would allow the EU to cut funds to member countries that violate democratic rights and freedoms.

The final ruling by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice marks a milestone in the EU's feud with Poland and Hungary's populist rulers over undercutting the rule of law.

"The full court dismisses the action (by Hungary and Poland)," the court said.

