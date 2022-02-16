Left Menu

EU top court rules dismisses Polish, Hungarian challenge to rule of law mechanism

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:12 IST
EU top court rules dismisses Polish, Hungarian challenge to rule of law mechanism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's top court on Wednesday dismissed a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new law that would allow the EU to cut funds to member countries that violate democratic rights and freedoms.

The final ruling by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice marks a milestone in the EU's feud with Poland and Hungary's populist rulers over undercutting the rule of law.

"The full court dismisses the action (by Hungary and Poland)," the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022