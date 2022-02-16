Left Menu

Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:13 IST
Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Prayagraj
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip in the Ganga river here on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima on Wednesday.

District's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Magh Purnima and more than 150 CCTV cameras have also been installed.

An official of Prayagraj Mela Authority said that since morning, around 4.50 lakh people, including children, elderly and women, have taken the holy dip in the Ganga and Sangam.

Several fire fighters and 108 divers have also been deployed to deal with any mishap, the SSP said.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said that movement of all vehicles has been banned in Sangam area from Tuesday midnight till Thursday 10 PM, except administrative vehicles and ambulances.

