Moscow sending conflicting signals on Ukraine, EU says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:27 IST
Russia still has to prove its readiness to de-escalation amid a military build-up on Ukraine's borders, European Union Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Moscow is sending conflicting signals so far, von der Leyen told European lawmakers, referring to demands by Russia's lower house of parliament to recognise the eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk as well as NATO comments according to which there is no sign of a Russian troop reduction yet.

