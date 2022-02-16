Left Menu

Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas in Sikkim

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:36 IST
Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas in Sikkim
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border, a Defence official said here on Wednesday.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, interacted with soldiers and complimented them for their professionalism, dedication and commitment for maintaining round-the-clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.

''The Eastern Army Commander visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border,'' the official said.

Lieutenant General Kalita, who is on a three-day visit from Monday to the Sukna-based Trishakti Corps. was briefed by its General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations, the official said.

Kalita met Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad and Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder and discussed issues related to the current security situation along the borders and various facets of ongoing civil-military cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022