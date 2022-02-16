Polish minister calls EU top court ruling an attack on Poland's sovereignty

A European Union's top court ruling dismissing Poland's challenge to a law that would allow the cutting of funds to countries that violate democratic rights is an attack on Poland's sovereignty, a deputy justice minister said on Wednesday.

"We need to defend ourselves against an attack on our sovereignty, Poland has to defend its democracy against blackmail that aims to take away our right to decide about ourselves. Especially, given that Poland is meant to lose funds for measures which are a standard in Spain or Germany," Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said on Twitter.

