Polish minister calls EU top court ruling an attack on Poland's sovereignty

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:37 IST
Sebastian Kaleta Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Poland

A European Union's top court ruling dismissing Poland's challenge to a law that would allow the cutting of funds to countries that violate democratic rights is an attack on Poland's sovereignty, a deputy justice minister said on Wednesday.

"We need to defend ourselves against an attack on our sovereignty, Poland has to defend its democracy against blackmail that aims to take away our right to decide about ourselves. Especially, given that Poland is meant to lose funds for measures which are a standard in Spain or Germany," Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

