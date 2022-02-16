Russia says it is preparing to withdraw more military equipment from Crimea -Ifax

Russian forces are preparing to return several additional columns of military equipment from annexed Crimea to Russia after drills, Interfax news agency cited Russia's southern military district as saying on Wednesday.

Russia's defence ministry published video earlier that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

