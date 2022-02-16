Polish PM to comment on ECJ verdict after he reads justification

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday he will comment on a European Union top court ruling that dismissed Poland's challenge to a rule of law mechanism once he reads its justification.

"The ruling must have been made during the last several minutes, I will be able to comment on it once I read the justification," Morawiecki told reporters on Wednesday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)