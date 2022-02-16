Left Menu

Kremlin denies Russian involvement in cyber attacks in Ukraine

The Kremlin denied on Wednesday that Russia was behind denial of service cyber attacks on Ukraine's defence ministry and two banks, but said that it was not surprised that Kyiv would blame Moscow. Russia has massed forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it plans to attack.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:08 IST
Kremlin denies Russian involvement in cyber attacks in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin denied on Wednesday that Russia was behind denial of service cyber attacks on Ukraine's defence ministry and two banks, but said that it was not surprised that Kyiv would blame Moscow.

Russia has massed forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it plans to attack. Moscow denies such plans. Cyber authorities in Ukraine said they could not rule out Moscow was responsible after the defence ministry and two banks were knocked offline on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022