Kremlin denies Russian involvement in cyber attacks in Ukraine

The Kremlin denied on Wednesday that Russia was behind denial of service cyber attacks on Ukraine's defence ministry and two banks, but said that it was not surprised that Kyiv would blame Moscow.

Russia has massed forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it plans to attack. Moscow denies such plans. Cyber authorities in Ukraine said they could not rule out Moscow was responsible after the defence ministry and two banks were knocked offline on Tuesday.

