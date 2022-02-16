EU court ruling shows Brussels "abusing its power", Hungary justice minister says

A decision by the European Union's top court on Wednesday to dismiss Poland's and Hungary's challenge to a rule of law mechanism is "an example of how Brussels is abusing its power," Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a statement.

"The European Court of Justice made a political decision because of our upcoming referendum on child protection," Varga said.

She was referring to a vote that Hungary will hold on April 3, the same day as parliamentary elections, on ruling party legislation that limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues.

