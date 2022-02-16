Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:22 IST
EU feels vindicated by court dismissal of rule of law challenge
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
The European Commission said on Wednesday it felt vindicated by the EU's top court's dismissal of a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new law allowing the EU to cut funds to member countries that violate democratic rights and freedoms.

"Today's judgments confirm that we are on the right track", commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"The Commission will now analyse carefully the reasoning of the judgments and their possible impact on the further steps."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

