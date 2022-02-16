EU feels vindicated by court dismissal of rule of law challenge
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission said on Wednesday it felt vindicated by the EU's top court's dismissal of a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new law allowing the EU to cut funds to member countries that violate democratic rights and freedoms.
"Today's judgments confirm that we are on the right track", commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
"The Commission will now analyse carefully the reasoning of the judgments and their possible impact on the further steps."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Polish
- Hungarian
- The European Commission
- Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt proposes reduction in import duty on cut & polished diamonds & gemstones to 5pc
Customs duty on cut and polished diamond, gem stones reduced to 5%, says FM.
Govt proposes reduction in import duty on cut & polished diamonds & gemstones to 5pc
Govt cuts import duty on cut & polished diamonds, gemstones to 5pc
Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5 pc: FM