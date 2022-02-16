Left Menu

Miscreants enter Tashiling secretariat & vandalise office rooms

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:25 IST
Unidentified miscreants entered the Tashiling secretariat here, which houses the office of the chief minister, other ministers, and top officials and vandalized some rooms in the building, police said on Wednesday.

The miscreants entered the Tashiling secretariat and the adjacent health department building on Tuesday night and broke the locks of many rooms and opened shelves and cupboards, they said.

The Sikkim police are investigating the case and two persons have been detained in this connection, an officer said.

The officer said the miscreants probably entered the secretariat building between 11.30 pm and midnight on Tuesday and vandalized some office rooms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

