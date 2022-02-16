NGT slaps Rs 50 cr fine on UP's Muzaffarnagar distillery unit for violating environmental norms
The National Green Tribunal NGT has imposed a fine of Rs 50 crore on Sir Shadilal Distillery and Chemical Works here for violating environmental norms, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the amount of fine received will be used on the Mansurpur drain and pond.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 50 crore on Sir Shadilal Distillery and Chemical Works here for violating environmental norms, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the amount of fine received will be used on the Mansurpur drain and pond. It will also be used for preventing and controlling ground water pollution. The fine should be deposited within two months, they said. The irregularities were found when officials had visited the distillery on November 26, 2020 and filed a report before the NGT, officials added.
