Former MLA H D Chowdaiah passes away

Former MLA and MLC H D Chowdaiah passed away in a village in Mandya district on Tuesday night due to age-related complications, family sources said.

He was 94.

Born in Holalu village in 1928, Chowdaiah took up the cooperative movement after completing his degree.

He entered electoral politics in 1978 and became an MLA from Keragodu Assembly constituency for four times. He also became an MLC in 1992.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues have condoled the demise of Chowdaiah. The last rites will be performed with police honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)