Left Menu

Former MLA H D Chowdaiah passes away

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:40 IST
Former MLA H D Chowdaiah passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLA and MLC H D Chowdaiah passed away in a village in Mandya district on Tuesday night due to age-related complications, family sources said.

He was 94.

Born in Holalu village in 1928, Chowdaiah took up the cooperative movement after completing his degree.

He entered electoral politics in 1978 and became an MLA from Keragodu Assembly constituency for four times. He also became an MLC in 1992.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues have condoled the demise of Chowdaiah. The last rites will be performed with police honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022