Left Menu

President Kovind accepts credentials from four High Commissioner

The President also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:43 IST
President Kovind accepts credentials from four High Commissioner
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from High Commissioner of United Republic of Tanzania and Ambassadors of Republic of Djibouti, Republic of Serbia and Republic of North Macedonia at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 16, 2022). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Ms. Anisa K. Mbega, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania

2. H.E. Mr. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti

3. H.E. Mr. Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia

4. H.E. Mr. Slobodan Uzunov, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia

Following presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the four envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them. The President also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the High Commissioner and the Ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships. Envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022