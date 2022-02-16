President Kovind accepts credentials from four High Commissioner

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from High Commissioner of United Republic of Tanzania and Ambassadors of Republic of Djibouti, Republic of Serbia and Republic of North Macedonia at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 16, 2022). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Ms. Anisa K. Mbega, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania

2. H.E. Mr. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti

3. H.E. Mr. Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia

4. H.E. Mr. Slobodan Uzunov, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia

Following presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the four envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them. The President also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the High Commissioner and the Ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships. Envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

(With Inputs from PIB)