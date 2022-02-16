Left Menu

Hearing via video conference to continue for next one month or till TPR reaches 10 per cent: Kerala HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:44 IST
Hearing via video conference to continue for next one month or till TPR reaches 10 per cent: Kerala HC
Kerala High Court Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said the prevailing arrangement of hearing cases via video conferencing will continue for the next one month or till the test positivity rate of COVID-19 goes down to 10 per cent, whichever is earlier.

The administrative decision was communicated in a notice issued by the High Court Registrar General P Krishna Kumar.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state in January, the high court on January 15 had decided that from January 17 all the benches will hear matters via video conferencing and in exceptional cases, a judge may decide to hear a plea in physical mode. Presently, the test positivity rate in the state is around 16 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022