Hearing via video conference to continue for next one month or till TPR reaches 10 per cent: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said the prevailing arrangement of hearing cases via video conferencing will continue for the next one month or till the test positivity rate of COVID-19 goes down to 10 per cent, whichever is earlier.

The administrative decision was communicated in a notice issued by the High Court Registrar General P Krishna Kumar.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state in January, the high court on January 15 had decided that from January 17 all the benches will hear matters via video conferencing and in exceptional cases, a judge may decide to hear a plea in physical mode. Presently, the test positivity rate in the state is around 16 per cent.

