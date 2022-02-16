Left Menu

Russia will retaliate if Britain imposes new sanctions, says Lavrov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:47 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia would retaliate should Britain impose new sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Britain threatened on Tuesday to block Russian companies from raising capital in London and to expose property and company ownership if Russia invades Ukraine, a move Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.

