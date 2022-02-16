Left Menu

Poland says ECJ ruling confirms dangerous tendency to go beyond EU treaties

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:50 IST
Piotr Muller Image Credit: Wikipedia
A ruling by the top European Union court that dismissed Poland's challenge to a rule of law mechanism confirms a dangerous tendency among European institutions to go beyond EU treaties, a Polish government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The ruling confirms a dangerous tendency of the top EU court and the bloc institutions to go beyond EU treaties," Piotr Muller told reporters in Warsaw, adding there were no grounds to withhold funds from Poland.

