Poland says ECJ ruling confirms dangerous tendency to go beyond EU treaties
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:50 IST
- Country:
- Poland
A ruling by the top European Union court that dismissed Poland's challenge to a rule of law mechanism confirms a dangerous tendency among European institutions to go beyond EU treaties, a Polish government spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The ruling confirms a dangerous tendency of the top EU court and the bloc institutions to go beyond EU treaties," Piotr Muller told reporters in Warsaw, adding there were no grounds to withhold funds from Poland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Soccer-Major transfers by European clubs
Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky
Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky; BTS singer Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis, tests positive for COVID-19 and more
European shares rebound after downbeat January; UBS jumps on earnings
European shares rebound after downbeat January; UBS jumps after earnings