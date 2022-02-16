Left Menu

Maha: Man attacked on suspicion of being police informer in Kalyan

The four men picked a quarrel with the victim about him allegedly acting as a police informer, he said.The men attacked the victim with sharp weapons and injured him badly, the official said, adding that Jadhav was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

A 22-year-old man was attacked and injured by four persons on suspicion of being a police informer in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the victim Ajit Jadhav was standing near his house talking to his friends on Tuesday, an official said. The four men picked a quarrel with the victim about him allegedly acting as a police informer, he said.

The men attacked the victim with sharp weapons and injured him badly, the official said, adding that Jadhav was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered at Kolsewadi police station against Amol Bhandari, Ganesh Sanap, Sadil More and Akshay More. No arrests have been made in this regard so far, he added.

