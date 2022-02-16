No Russian withdrawal yet, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says - BBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he does not yet see any Russian troop withdrawal from positions near to the Ukrainian border, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"To be honest, we react to the reality we have, and we don't see any withdrawal yet," the BBC quoted Zelenskiy as saying during a visit in western Ukraine.

