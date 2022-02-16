Russia says it wants NATO to publicly promise it will not admit Ukraine -RIA
16-02-2022
Russia wants NATO to publicly state it will not admit Ukraine into the military alliance, RIA news agency cited Vienna-based Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying on Wednesday.
World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Moscow wants to stop the former Soviet neighbor ever joining NATO.
