Russia says it wants NATO to publicly promise it will not admit Ukraine -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:05 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia wants NATO to publicly state it will not admit Ukraine into the military alliance, RIA news agency cited Vienna-based Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying on Wednesday.

World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Moscow wants to stop the former Soviet neighbor ever joining NATO.

