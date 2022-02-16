Russia's EU envoy says there will be no escalation over Ukraine -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:16 IST
Russia's envoy to the European Union said on Wednesday that Russia did not expect any escalation in the crisis over Ukraine in the coming weeks, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia, which has built up forces near Ukraine, announced on Tuesday it was withdrawing some troops from near its ex-Soviet neighbour, but western powers have voiced scepticism about the significance of the pullback.
