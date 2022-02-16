Left Menu

China's Xi calls for political resolution to Ukraine crisis

Xi encouraged all parties involved to resolve the crisis through dialogue and make full use of multilateral platforms including the Normandy format, an informal grouping set up by French, German, Russian and Ukraine diplomats in 2014, state media added. Xi also told Macron that China will support more French banks and financial institutions to participate in the cross-border Yuan payment system, the reports said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:20 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping ( File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Xi also told Macron that China will support more French banks and financial institutions to participate in the cross-border Yuan payment system, the reports said. Both leaders also agreed to deepen airline cooperation, the reports added.

