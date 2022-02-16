Ploy to evade arrest by producing forged Kerala HC order: Police arrest accused

A ploy by a man, accused of attempting to kill his wife, to evade arrest by producing a forged Kerala High Court order was arrested after the police found out there was no such order.

A person, who claimed to be the lawyer of the accused and produced the forged order before the police as Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) P Narayanan has written to the High Court Registrar General to take appropriate action in the matter.

The accused moved the court seeking anticipatory bail on January 21 and the court asked the public prosecutor to get instructions and listed the plea for hearing on February 2, the APP said in his letter.

The court had not issued an interim order protecting the accused.

Thereafter, when he was apprehended on February 12, an advocate came to the police station and said there was an interim order by the court not to take any coercive action against the accused.

The advocate forwarded also a printout of the case status of the bail plea of the accused to the SHO and it stated no coercive steps should be taken, the APP's letter said.

When the SHO verified the order from the High Court website, he found no such protection has been granted and later the arrest of the accused was recorded, the letter added. ''It appears some malpractice was committed in the matter and the printout of the case status of the case produced before the police by counsel for the accused was forged. ''Under the circumstances, it is requested that appropriate action may be taken in the matter,'' APP Narayanan said in his letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)