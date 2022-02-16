Left Menu

Chennai court sentences man to 4 years RI in money laundering case: ED

A special court in Chennai on Wednesday sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment under the anti-money laundering law for using forged import documents to send funds worth Rs 34.94 crore abroad, the Enforcement Directorate ED said.The special court, which tries cases investigated by central agencies like the CBI and the ED, also imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on A A S Haroon Rasheed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:31 IST
Chennai court sentences man to 4 years RI in money laundering case: ED
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Chennai on Wednesday sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment under the anti-money laundering law for using ''forged'' import documents to send funds worth Rs 34.94 crore abroad, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The special court, which tries cases investigated by central agencies like the CBI and the ED, also imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on A A S Haroon Rasheed. It ordered that he will undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of two months if he defaults on the payment of the fine, the agency said in a statement.

The court has convicted Rasheed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

He was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2018.

''The accused is a part of a gang of people operating with complete anonymity in the matter of sending the proceeds of crime under the guise of permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the domestic tariff area (DTA), by using forged import documents like bills of entry...,'' the agency said.

There are 57 such business entities involved in this scam of Rs 3,500 crore, it said.

Rasheed is accused of ''sending proceeds of crime'' worth USD 5,785,144 (equivalent to Rs 34.94 crore) abroad.

The case had cross-border implications. Therefore, the special court, the High Court as well as the Supreme Court consistently denied bail to the accused considering the seriousness of its implication on the financial system and the sovereignty of the nation, the ED said.

The money laundering case was filed by the agency after taking cognisance of a September 2017 FIR of the CBI against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022