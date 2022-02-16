Left Menu

Meghalaya CM hopeful of holding peace talks with militant group HNLC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:34 IST
Meghalaya CM hopeful of holding peace talks with militant group HNLC
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday had a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and discussed with him the prospects of holding peace talks with insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), officials said.

The meeting came in the wake of the HNLC conveying its willingness to participate in unconditional talks to resolve their demands within the parameters of the Constitution.

''We received a letter from the HNLC a few days ago expressing willingness to hold peace talks with the government. The offer is unconditional and they are ready to hold the dialogue within the parameters of the Constitution,'' Sangma told reporters here after his half-an-hour-long meeting with Bhalla.

He said it was a ''very good'' step and he was hopeful that peace dialogues could be held with the HNLC to resolve the group's demands and peace is restored in Meghalaya, in the Northeast as well as the entire country.

''A welcome step and we want it to take forward since it is an offer of unconditional talks,'' he said, adding efforts will be made to resolve the issue in an amicable way.

The HNLC is an insurgent group and operates in Meghalaya's Khasi and Jayantia hills region. The group was allegedly involved in many violent incidents in the past.

Sangma said the central government has held peace talks with several groups in the Northeast and solutions were found.

He said peace and development should go together as this was the approach of the central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022