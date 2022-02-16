Polish PM says centralisation of power in EU is dangerous
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:48 IST
A dangerous process of centralization is taking place in the European Union, Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday, after the bloc's top court cleared the way to potentially cut billions of euros in handouts to Poland and Hungary.
"Poland believes that centralization, bureaucratic centralization, federalization...is a dangerous process," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
