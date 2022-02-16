Left Menu

Lakhs of devotees take a holy dip in Ganga in Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip in the Ganga river here on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima on Wednesday.

District's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Magh Purnima and more than 150 CCTV cameras have also been installed.

An official of Prayagraj Mela Authority said that since morning, around seven lakh people, including children, elderly and women, have taken the holy dip in the Ganga and Sangam.

People are likely to take bath in the Ganges till late evening, he added.

The crowd is being monitored from the Integrated Command Control Center, the SSP said.

Several fire fighters and 108 divers have also been deployed to deal with any mishap, he added Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said that movement of all vehicles has been banned in Sangam area from Tuesday midnight till Thursday 10 PM, except administrative vehicles and ambulances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

