Germany wants proof of Russian troop withdrawal from near Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:06 IST
Germany needs proof from Russia that its troops have withdrawn from the Ukrainian border area, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that while announcements from Moscow were a good sign, evidence was still needed.
The spokesperson said he expected a clearer picture to emerge in the next few days.
