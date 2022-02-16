Left Menu

SAPS operations continue despite utility services disconnection

SAPS on Wednesday said it was initially reported that utility services had been disconnected by the City of Tshwane following reports of non-payment.

Mathe said SAPS is not in arrears with municipal services.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Operations are continuing uninterrupted at the South African Police Service (SAPS) administrative headquarters in Pretoria, despite utility services being disconnected by the City of Tshwane on Tuesday.

SAPS spokesperson, Col Athlenda Mathe, said: "The SAPS can confirm that the Wachthuis building is leased by the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) for use by the Police Service.

"The DPWI settles the rental payment on a monthly basis to the landlords, as per the lease agreement. The landlords have a responsibility to pay for municipal services, on a monthly basis. DPWI then recoups such monies from the SAPS, as per the Devolution Agreement."

Mathe said SAPS is not in arrears with municipal services.

A week ago, the City of Tshwane reported on their social media platforms that municipal services to the building utilized by the SAPS in Centurion had been disconnected.

This is the building that currently houses the Broadcast and Public Section, which produces the popular SAPS programme, "When duty Calls".

Here too, Mathe said, SAPS can confirm that the service is not in debt in this regard.

"While services are yet to be restored at this building, the matter is receiving urgent attention and measures have been put in place to ensure that the work of the section is not affected.

"The SAPS thus takes this opportunity to assure the nation that no service delivery has been affected at all its buildings and/or service points."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

